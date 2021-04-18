Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,560 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

