Nasdacoin (NSD) Trading Down 31.8% Over Last 7 Days

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $219,560.83 and $5,191.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,138,989 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

