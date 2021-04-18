Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 152,831 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.17% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 522,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 118,672 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 42,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGS opened at $9.12 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.14 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.

Natural Gas Services Group Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

