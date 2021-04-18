Navcoin (NAV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.47 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $48.47 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001205 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003997 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00017300 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,468,429 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

