Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Reduced by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Netflix by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after buying an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $546.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $242.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $393.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.45.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

