Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,719,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 757,458 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $15,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 386.0% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 490,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 389,468 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 410,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 103,873 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 127,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,274,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 428,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $4.29 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0148 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

