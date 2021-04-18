New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Short Interest Update

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,700 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 398,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 267.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NMFC opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,297.70 and a beta of 1.39. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $13.44.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.61 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

