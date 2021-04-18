New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to announce ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.43). New Relic posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 428.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.81 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

NEWR traded down $2.29 on Friday, hitting $65.56. The company had a trading volume of 397,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,870. New Relic has a 12-month low of $46.65 and a 12-month high of $81.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.14.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,405. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

