Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NHNKY. Morgan Stanley raised Nihon Kohden from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Nihon Kohden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Nihon Kohden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS NHNKY remained flat at $$15.69 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650. Nihon Kohden has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of -0.63.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $476.94 million during the quarter.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring systems, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

