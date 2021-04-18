Nord Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.11 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. Nord Finance has a market cap of $6.57 million and $1.11 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for $6.19 or 0.00011139 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00066539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.08 or 0.00281004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004306 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00026408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.60 or 0.00715815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,386.31 or 0.99714730 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $473.41 or 0.00852307 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,984 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

