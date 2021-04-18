Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 357,879 Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 357,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,702,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stepan by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,168,000 after acquiring an additional 164,993 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,387,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stepan by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 32,465 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 84,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after buying an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Stepan by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

Shares of SCL opened at $130.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.14. Stepan has a 12-month low of $83.66 and a 12-month high of $131.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $494.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total value of $51,796.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at $544,764.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $48,983.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,912 shares of company stock worth $244,918 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.