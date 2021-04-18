Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 406,804 Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 406,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Itron by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,104,000 after buying an additional 814,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,444,000 after purchasing an additional 360,091 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 876,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,076,000 after purchasing an additional 290,137 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth $27,500,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 546,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 263,952 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Itron stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -54.46 and a beta of 1.18. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.83.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $525.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.60 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.58.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

