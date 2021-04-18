Norges Bank Makes New $39.72 Million Investment in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 283,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,718,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allakos by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allakos by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Allakos by 66.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allakos alerts:

In other Allakos news, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $362,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $2,422,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,460 shares of company stock valued at $28,807,367. 44.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALLK opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Allakos Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.