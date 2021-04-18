Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 520,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,388,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.29% of Ingevity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ingevity by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 685,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,061 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ingevity by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGVT. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

Ingevity stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Ingevity’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

