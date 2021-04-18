Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 2,943,808 TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,943,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,066,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $21.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

