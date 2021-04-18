Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 536,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,180 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STXS. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 479,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 210,473 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 40,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STXS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

STXS opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.16 million, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.56. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

