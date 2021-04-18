Northern Trust Corp Has $2.83 Million Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTST. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,328,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $5,307,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $2,569,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,202,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Equities analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

NETSTREIT Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

