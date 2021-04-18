Northern Trust Corp Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 27.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Shares of NATR stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $21.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $400.47 million, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.74 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.