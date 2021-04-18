Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,271 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 344,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 81,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 24,545 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on FBIZ shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

