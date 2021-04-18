Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,013 Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MetroCity Bankshares were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after acquiring an additional 67,135 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 32,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut MetroCity Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, Director Don Leung sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $108,693.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,095,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,072,889.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 13,132 shares of company stock valued at $200,231 over the last three months. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 34.59%. Equities analysts forecast that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

