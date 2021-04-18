Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $77.10 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 802,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,572 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 23.8% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $77,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,581. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.34. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $101.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

