NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading Up 4.8% After Analyst Upgrade

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) traded up 4.8% during trading on Thursday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $250.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NovoCure traded as high as $197.86 and last traded at $194.89. 11,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 977,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NVCR. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.25.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $18,957,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 648,993 shares in the company, valued at $129,506,553.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,906,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,013.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.70.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

