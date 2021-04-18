NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NTT DATA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NTDTY stock remained flat at $$16.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187. NTT DATA has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

