Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered Nuance Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,263,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,307 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 449,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUAN stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $53.34. 18,107,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,040,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 530.80, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

