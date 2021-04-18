NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. NuVasive posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.02. The company had a trading volume of 417,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,755. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $69.54.

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4,550.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

