Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,696 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,161,000 after purchasing an additional 709,035 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after acquiring an additional 29,617 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,494 shares in the company, valued at $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,523 shares of company stock worth $154,218. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $21.56.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

