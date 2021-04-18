Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,259 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Stride worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stride in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Stride stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.89. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.73 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $2,202,015.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,121,346.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,362 shares of company stock valued at $6,645,249. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

