Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,609 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,803 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Cryoport worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Cryoport by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,437 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 121,630 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,664 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,199 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYRX. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Cryoport stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The business had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,171.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

