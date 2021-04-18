Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,720 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 93,702 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Meta Financial Group worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,259,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 360,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 258,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,226 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 48,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $46.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

In other news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,868.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $86,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $225,557 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

