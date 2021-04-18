Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 37,585 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.20% of ChannelAdvisor worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 722.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

In related news, Director Timothy Buckley sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75. Insiders have sold 390,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,124,648 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECOM opened at $24.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.88 million, a P/E ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $28.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.97 million. Research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

