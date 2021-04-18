Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,394 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Codexis worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Codexis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter worth $15,472,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,098,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $494,200.00. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at $939,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

CDXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $23.60 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

