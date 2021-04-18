Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 101,352 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 101,352 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 291.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chuy's alerts:

In related news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 938 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $42,266.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,538.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,105 shares of company stock worth $3,170,936. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.