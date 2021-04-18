NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,252 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 41,764 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $123,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $636.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $535.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $267.11 and a 52 week high of $648.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.17, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

