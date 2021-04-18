Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.73.

OSH has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE OSH traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.73. 1,425,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,021. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.65.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.79 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $323,311.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 549,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,124,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,468,963 shares of company stock worth $404,774,151. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

