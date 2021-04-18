Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. MKM Partners currently has $32.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OXY. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.65.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,145,000 after purchasing an additional 514,525 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,512,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,937,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 58,805 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,864,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,429,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

