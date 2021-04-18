Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report sales of $8.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the highest is $8.65 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $2.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 211.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $51.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.44 million to $62.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $102.24 million, with estimates ranging from $50.80 million to $171.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

OCUL traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $15.89. 667,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,768. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 6,510,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,758,000 after purchasing an additional 525,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,200 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth about $24,648,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 26.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 243,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth about $23,218,000. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

