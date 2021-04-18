Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th.

TSE:OLY opened at C$46.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.07 million and a P/E ratio of 14.15. Olympia Financial Group has a 1-year low of C$30.20 and a 1-year high of C$47.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Currency and Global Payments, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.