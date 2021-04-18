Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Short Interest Down 26.1% in March

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,500 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 308,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 34,483 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,000,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,404 shares in the company, valued at $117,508,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 25,000 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $3,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 844,887 shares in the company, valued at $127,577,937. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Omega Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Omega Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Omega Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Omega Flex stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,572. Omega Flex has a 12-month low of $72.95 and a 12-month high of $193.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.77 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.14.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $31.63 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.