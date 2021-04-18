Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,029 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,732,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Omeros by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 96,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Omeros by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

OMER stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $189,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,295,415.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,640. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

