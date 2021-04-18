OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Short Interest Down 23.1% in March

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OMNIQ stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,479. OMNIQ has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Separately, Taglich Brothers began coverage on OMNIQ in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

