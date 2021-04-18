Omnitude Hits Market Cap of $1.55 Million (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 18th. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $522.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00067309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00020251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $372.52 or 0.00676483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00087721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00038297 BTC.

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

