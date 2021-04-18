Oppenheimer Trims Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Target Price to $13.00

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MTEM. UBS Group began coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $455.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 50,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $401,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,051,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,595,187.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 1,185,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $14,999,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,726,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,735,177.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,560,774 shares of company stock worth $28,119,086. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 37,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Molecular Templates by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.