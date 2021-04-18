Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Short Interest Up 41.4% in March

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the March 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Opsens stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Opsens has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Opsens from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Opsens from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

