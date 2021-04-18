Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.01 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $778,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 158,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 44,217 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 98,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,077,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $905,000.

BKLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.19. 5,640,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,984,755. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.12. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

