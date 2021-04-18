Optimum Investment Advisors Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.9% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after buying an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $3,290,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $386.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $367.72 and its 200 day moving average is $342.69. The company has a market capitalization of $383.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $389.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 784,272 shares of company stock worth $260,633,643. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist raised their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.37.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

