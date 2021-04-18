Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 350 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,099,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 131,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 451,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 828.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 37,320 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.31. 815,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,669. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.51.

