Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 4,600 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 0.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,587,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,447,142. The firm has a market cap of $146.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -595.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.