Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $901,401,000 after purchasing an additional 540,722 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oracle by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $671,427,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,332,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,728,497. The firm has a market cap of $227.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.97. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $78.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

