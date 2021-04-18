Origin Dollar (OUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $7.55 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $7.55 million and $1,962.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001752 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00067068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.73 or 0.00279218 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004596 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00027844 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.80 or 0.00730077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,115.19 or 0.99972489 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $466.40 or 0.00830922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,677,185 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.