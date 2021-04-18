Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.65.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of OC traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.09. 663,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,042. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $97.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 154,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 86,922 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 79.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 19.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

